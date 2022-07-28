Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The ceremony starts at 8pm on Thursday night

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 28 July 2022 08:00
The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham hosts the opening ceremony (Jacob King/PA)
The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham hosts the opening ceremony (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

The 22nd Commonwealth Games will start in Birmingham later on Thursday.

The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by the Prince of Wales.

It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Over the following 11 days more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.

Joining the leading lights of England, Australia and Canada will be lesser-known federations such as Norfolk Island, which will be represented in the second city by 14 lawn bowlers.

Recommended

Saint Helena is sending a 14-strong team comprising athletes, swimmers and a badminton player while Niue has a team of 15 who will compete in boxing, bowls and weightlifting.

Diver Jack Laugher and weightlifter Emily Campbell will be the flagbearers for Team England.

However, the host nation’s medal hopes were dealt a blow on Wednesday when sprinter Dina Asher-Smith withdrew from the Games.

Asher-Smith had broken her British record to finish fourth in the World 100m final last week and won a bronze medal in the 200m.

But the 26-year-old pulled up during the 4x100m relay with a hamstring injury which has forced her to miss out.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in