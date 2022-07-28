Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The 22nd Commonwealth Games will start in Birmingham later on Thursday.

The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by the Prince of Wales.

It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Over the following 11 days more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.

Joining the leading lights of England, Australia and Canada will be lesser-known federations such as Norfolk Island, which will be represented in the second city by 14 lawn bowlers.

Saint Helena is sending a 14-strong team comprising athletes, swimmers and a badminton player while Niue has a team of 15 who will compete in boxing, bowls and weightlifting.

Diver Jack Laugher and weightlifter Emily Campbell will be the flagbearers for Team England.

However, the host nation’s medal hopes were dealt a blow on Wednesday when sprinter Dina Asher-Smith withdrew from the Games.

Asher-Smith had broken her British record to finish fourth in the World 100m final last week and won a bronze medal in the 200m.

But the 26-year-old pulled up during the 4x100m relay with a hamstring injury which has forced her to miss out.