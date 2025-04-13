Boat Race 2025: Who is competing for Oxford and Cambridge?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oxford and Cambridge are once again set to do battle as the annual Boat Race nears.

The Blue Boats will vie for glory along a four-mile stretch of the River Thames from Putney to Mortlake, with Oxford out to end a streak of Cambridge dominance in recent years. The Light Blues have won seven years in a row in the women’s race and six of the last eight men’s races.

To combat this, Oxford have a new-look squad, with a brand-new coaching setup and a host of former Olympians in their Blue Boat.

Cambridge’s preparation for the race has been rocked by a spat over selection, with Oxford successfully banning three of the opposition crew, all PGCE students, from taking part in a debate which has dragged on for months.

Whether that has a material impact in ending Cambridge’s long winning streak remains to be seen, with all to play for on Sunday afternoon.

When is the Boat Race?

The women’s race will start at 1.20pm BST on Sunday 13 April.

The men’s race will start at 2.20pm BST on Sunday 13 April.

How can I watch the Boat Race?

The action will be shown live on the BBC, with coverage getting underway at 12.45pm.

What is the course?

The Boat Race course, known as the Championship Course, is four miles and 374 yards (6.8 km) long, stretching between Putney and Mortlake on the south bank of the River Thames in south west London.

open image in gallery Cambridge Women are looking for an eighth straight victory ( John Walton/PA Wire )

What are the teams?

Oxford Women’s Team

Daniel Orton (Cox)

Heidi Long (Stroke)

Kyra Delray

Annie Anezakis

Sarah Marshall

Alexia Lowe

Tessa Haining

Lilli Freischem

Sarah Polson (Bow)

Oxford Women’s most decorated rower this year is Heidi Long, a British bronze medallist from the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women’s eight. The boat’s third-place finish marked just the second time in history that GB had won a medal in the race. GB have another potential Olympian in the Oxford boat in Kyra Delray, who has won junior and under-23 medals for the national team and recovered from double hip surgery to race this Sunday.

Cambridge Women’s Team

Jack Nicholas (Cox)

Samy Morton (Stroke)

Tash Morrice

Claire Collins

Carys Earl

Annie Wertheimer

Sophia Hahn

Gemma King

Katy Hempson (Bow)

Cambridge Women have Australian 2024 Olympic spare Samy Morton and two-time Olympian, and former World Championships bronze medallist Claire Collins in their boat. The American has raced a parallel career to Long: the pair share a birthday and have faced off several times through the junior, U23 and senior ranks, including at the Olympics last summer. Cambridge’s Blue Boat also features returning winners from last year’s crew, Carys Earl and Gemma King, the latter in her seventh Boat race campaign.

Oxford Men’s Team

Tobias Bernard (Cox)

Nico Kohl (Stroke)

Nick Rusher

Tom Mackintosh

Tass von Mueller

James Doran

Felix Rawlinson

Will O’Connell

Tom Sharrock (Bow)

The Oxford men’s team is stacked with former Olympians: president and Olympic champion Tom Mackintosh, who won gold for New Zealand in the men’s eight in Tokyo 2020; Nico Kohl, a member of the Italy squad in Paris 2024; and American Nick Rusher, who won bronze in the men’s eight last summer and whose parents - who met on the national team - and sister have all competed in the Games.

Cambridge Men’s Team

Ollie Boyne (Cox)

Douwe de Graaf (Stroke)

Simon Hatcher

James Robson

George Bourne

Gabriel Mahler

Luke Beever

Noam Mouelle

Luca Ferraro (Bow)

The Cambridge men’s team doesn’t have the same international pedigree as their opposition number but makes up for it in experience, with 30-year-old James Robson - himself a spare for GB in Paris - the veteran of the day. The squad also includes Noam Mouelle and Luca Ferraro, both two-time Boat Race winners with Cambridge, and Douwe de Graaf, a member of GB’s development squad for LA 2028.