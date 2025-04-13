Boat Race 2025 LIVE: Cambridge and Oxford do battle once again after controversial build-up
Oxford are aiming to end years of Cambridge dominance
The Boat Race returns this afternoon for another day of rowing action on the River Thames as Oxford and Cambridge renew their historic rivalry.
This year’s race has been surrounded by controversy in the build-up to the pivotal day, with a prolonged row over eligibility rules dominating the headlines after Olympian Tom Ford was banned from taking part for Cambridge.
Three post-graduate teacher training students have also been caught up in the crossfire and were deemed ineligible less than a month before the two universities were scheduled to face off.
Oxford are seeking to end years of Cambridge domination of the event after the latter university won both the men’s and women’s races in superb fashion last year. Cambridge have won seven years in a row in the women’s race and six of the last eight men’s editions.
Boat Race: Meet the Oxford Women's team
Oxford Women’s most decorated rower this year is Heidi Long, a British bronze medallist from the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women’s eight. The boat’s third-place finish marked just the second time in history that GB had won a medal in the race. GB have another potential Olympian in the Oxford boat in Kyra Delray, who has won junior and under-23 medals for the national team and recovered from double hip surgery to race this Sunday.
Oxford Women’s Team
- Daniel Orton (Cox)
- Heidi Long (Stroke)
- Kyra Delray
- Annie Anezakis
- Sarah Marshall
- Alexia Lowe
- Tessa Haining
- Lilli Freischem
- Sarah Polson (Bow)
Boat Race 2025: Who is competing for Oxford and Cambridge?
The Blue Boats will vie for glory along a four-mile stretch of the River Thames from Putney to Mortlake, with Oxford out to end a streak of Cambridge dominance in recent years. The Light Blues have won seven years in a row in the women’s race and six of the last eight men’s races.
To combat this, Oxford have a new-look squad, with a brand-new coaching setup and a host of former Olympians in their Blue Boat.
Cambridge’s preparation for the race has been rocked by a spat over selection, with Oxford successfully banning three of the opposition crew, all PGCE students, from taking part in a debate which has dragged on for months.
Whether that has a material impact in ending Cambridge’s long winning streak remains to be seen, with all to play for.
Boat Race 2025: Who is competing for Oxford and Cambridge?
When are the Boat Races?
The women’s race will start at 1.20pm with the men’s race following at 2.20pm BST on Sunday 13 April. The action will be shown live on the BBC, with coverage getting underway at 12.45pm.
Good morning
The annual Boat Race returns for another day of elite action on the River Thames.
This year’s edition has been rocked by controversy in the lead-up to the pivotal day, with a row erupting over eligibility rules after Olympian Tom Ford was banned from taking part for Cambridge.
Earlier, three post-graduate teacher training students were also deemed ineligible, with the decision made less than a month before the two universities were scheduled to face off.
The spat has heightened the stakes in an already-dramatic race, with Oxford seeking to end years of Cambridge domination of the event. The light blue competitors have won seven years in a row in the women’s race and six of the last eight men’s editions.
