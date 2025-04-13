Moment huge collision halts Oxford vs Cambridge women’s Boat Race

Oxford clashed oars with Cambridge in a tangle that forced the women's Boat Race 2025 to be restarted on Sunday (April 13).

Cambridge had made a flying start before the collision, jumping ahead by a seat or two. Oxford were given a warning as they drifted into the Cambridge boat before both boats' oars became tangled together.

For a moment, it seemed Oxford might be disqualified by umpire Sir Matthew Pinsent, however, they escaped punishment and the race was resumed. Cambridge's boat went on to claim their eighth race victory in a row.

Spanning a distance just short of Putney Bridge to Chiswick Bridge, the Boat Race is four miles and 374 yards (6.8 km) long.