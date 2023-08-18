Alycia Baumgardner refuses to stay ‘silent’ after failed drug test

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alycia Baumgardner has said she will not stay ‘silent’ after testing positive for two banned substances.

Confirming rumours that had emerged earlier in the week, the undisputed super-featherweight champion posted a statement on Wednesday (16 August) to announce that she failed a drug test in July – days before her win over Christina Linardatou.

However, Baumgardner has maintained her innocence, claiming that she would never use an ‘illegal’ substance.

The American, 29, wrote on Instagram: “On August 12, 2023, I was informed that an ‘A’ Sample I provided on July 12, 2023, resulted in an ‘Adverse Analytical Finding’ of mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites, two substances I’ve never heard of or used in any way.

“The sample provided immediately after my fight on July 15, 2023 tested clean and negative for all banned substances, as did my sample on June 16, 2023, which makes the July 12th result essentially impossible. To be abundantly clear, I know that I never have, never would, and never will take this or any other drug. Not only would doing so be unethical, but it would also be completely contrary to how I’ve trained my entire career.

“As a professional athlete, I and I alone am responsible for what I put in my body, and my body is a temple. I am also a proud role model for any young woman or girl who seeks to follow in my footsteps. I take those responsibilities very seriously – which is why I know that I did not and would never put these substances in my body.

“I have a lot more to say about my journey and why the very idea of me taking an illegal, banned, or even dangerous substance would never make sense. So I have no intention of sitting back in silence and letting this ‘play out’. I plan to keep you all updated every step of the way as I work to ensure my reputation as a clean athlete remains fully intact.”

Baumgardner beat Linardatou via unanimous decision on 15 July to retain her super-featherweight titles.

The news of her failed drug test follows the adverse finding that saw Dillian Whyte pulled from his fight with Anthony Joshua in early August.

Elsewhere, UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control have appealed a decision to lift Conor Benn’s ban, which followed a failed drug test last year.