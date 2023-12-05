Amanda Serrano vacates world title amid row over three-minute rounds

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amanda Serrano has given up her status as an undisputed champion by vacating the WBC featherweight title, after the governing body refused to sanction 12 three-minute rounds.

Serrano retained the WBA, WBO and IBF belts with a decision win over Danila Ramos in October, beating her opponent across 12 three-minute rounds – in a move away from the typical structure of women’s title fights, which are usually scheduled for 10 two-minute rounds.

Serrano’s WBC title was not on the line in that fight, however, after the organisation refused to advocate the extended length of the bout, while citing “health and safety” concerns.

“The WBC has refused to evolve the sport for equality. So I am relinquishing their title,” Serrano wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (5 December).

“Thank You to the sanctioning bodies who have evolved for Equality! If you want to face me in the ring, you have a choice. I’ve made mine.”

The Puerto Rican, 35, added: “I love boxing. I have given my life to this sport. No phone, no boyfriend, no parties. Just boxing. I am the only boxer, male or female, from Puerto Rico to become undisputed champion.

“I am the only female boxer to have won titles in 7 divisions. I am the first female boxer, along with Katie [Taylor] to headline Madison Square Garden. I am the first female boxer to make 7 figures from a fight and the same from sponsors. And I am the first undisputed female champion to fight 12x3 minute rounds.

“Moving forward if a sanctioning body doesn’t want to give me and my fellow fighters the choice to fight the same as the men, then I will not be fighting for that sanctioning body. Thank you to all of my fellow fighters who have stood with me. Thank you to my team. Thank you to my fans. And above all, thank you God. I’m blessed.”

Serrano vs Ramos marked the first unified women’s title fight to be scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds.

Last week, Mikaela Mayer called for her welterweight title shot against Natasha Jonas in January to be extended in length, to match Serrano and Ramos’s feat.