‘Negative’ Amir Khan is making ‘excuses’, Kell Brook claims

Kell Brook has claimed that Amir Khan is already making “excuses” ahead of the pair’s long-awaited grudge match next month.

The long-time rivals will finally share the ring when they go head-to-head at the Manchester Arena on 19 February, and Brook is already showing agitation at his fellow Briton’s pre-fight comments.

Khan told Sky Sports last week: “We all have injuries, all sportsmen and women at the elite level. I’ve got pains and injuries, but I have to overcome them.”

And Brook has since spoken to the broadcaster, saying: “Amir is mentioning that he's got niggles, he’s putting it out there that he’s negative.

“I want to tell Khan: The fans have been waiting for years for this fight, I will turn up even if I’ve got two broken hands.”

“He messed about when we got contracts over the line, now we’ve got a date, let’s make this fight happen. I want him to turn up on 19 February, the best he can be.

“The fans have been waiting too long, I’ve been waiting too long. I’m more than ready to show the world that I’m the best.

“After this fight, Amir will be a mere memory.”

Khan and Brook have both been defeated by Terence Crawford in world title challenges, and the American’s coach Brian McIntyre is now working with Khan.

Amir Khan in training (Getty Images)

McIntyre said he believes Khan can do to Brook what Crawford did to the Sheffield fighter, but Brook has hit back, saying: “I don’t believe so.

“Amir keeps banging on about his trainer and having world champions in his camp. Dominic Ingle, my trainer, has known me since I was teenager. He knows me inside-out. He knows when to push me, when not to push me, when I need a rest.

“Amir said he hasn’t had a day off in a month. A rest is as good as a hard training session. The body needs to recover. His trainer has never worked with him, he doesn’t know how to push Amir. We have no excuses.

“I’m putting myself through hell. People will remember me by this fight. It took years for this grudge match to finally get here. The fans have been waiting for this fight for a long time.”

Brook also took exception to Khan’s suggestion that the 35-year-old is “bitter”.

“It’s just talk. If he wants to believe it, let him carry on,” Brook said. “He’s in a fairy world. He loves the media, that’s what he’s about.

“I tie these gloves on not for the flash of the cameras but to become the world champion and the best in my sport.”