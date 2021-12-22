Amir Khan and Kell Brook face hefty fines if they miss weight for grudge match

Promoter Ben Shalom has confirmed Amir Khan and Kell Brook will face six-figure fines if they don’t make weight for their upcoming fight.

Shalom said there will be hefty fines for every pound over the agreed 149lbs figure for their long-awaited clash on 19 February. The weight was finally agreed after the fighters had bickered about what class to fight in.

“They are both taking the weight seriously,” Shalom told Sky Sports. “There shouldn’t be problems with the weight because they are so motivated. Despite the huge financial penalties, we expect both fighters to come prepared.”

Despite both fighters ramping up the trash talk in the lead up to the bout, Khan has said he has respect for his opponent.

He said: “The resect is there, I respect him as a fighter. I’ve never run from Kell, I never needed to. What I’ve achieved in this sport speaks for itself.

“There were times in the past when I didn’t think he deserved the fight but now I want to put him in his place. Inside, you’ve lost the fight already, honestly, I can see inside you and you’ve lost the fight.

“I can see right through you, and you are empty inside, you’re scared, honestly, you are, and that’s why you’re talking so much.”

And Bell added the fight has been a long time coming and he didn’t hold back at the press conference, saying: “This has been going on for 17 years. The negotiations have been incredibly hard work.

“We have finally got it over the line and I’m ecstatic that the fans are going to see this fight. February 19 is the date Amir Khan will hit the deck for the final time. I’m going to retire you. I’m going to knock you spark out!”