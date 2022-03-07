Eddie Hearn has warned Amir Khan “not on your f***ing nelly” after an approach to strike a deal for step-aside money to pave the way for Conor Benn to fight Kell Brook.

Khan was knocked out by Brook in their grudge match last month,

Khan included a rematch clause in the deal, but the manner of the defeat likely pushes him towards retirement, despite his contractual power over his former rival,

“We’ve been approached to pay Amir Khan step-aside money so Conor Benn can fight Kell Brook,” Hearn told IFL TV. “No thank you, you ain’t going to fight Kell Brook anyway.

“So why should we pay you step-aside? By the way, Kell Brook won’t even fight Conor Benn at the moment, so the whole thing is about people nicking a few quid.

“We’ll announce our fight with Conor Benn early next week. He’ll fight 16 April. He’ll go on to fight for the welterweight world title.

“If it involves Kell Brook or Amir Khan, no problem, but if not, we’ll do our own thing.

“You’re paying step-aside money so he doesn’t exercise the rematch clause, he might exercise the rematch clause, but we know he won’t get in the ring.

“What he’s trying to do is say, ‘I’m going to exercise the rematch clause and I’m going to fight Kell Brook, but I won’t do it if you give me a few quid.’

“And the answer to that is, not on your f***ing nelly.”