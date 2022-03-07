‘Not on your f***ing nelly’: Eddie Hearn warns Amir Khan over Kell Brook rematch clause
An all-British welterweight fight has been rumoured, but the Matchroom promoter insists Conor Benn has his own path
Eddie Hearn has warned Amir Khan “not on your f***ing nelly” after an approach to strike a deal for step-aside money to pave the way for Conor Benn to fight Kell Brook.
Khan was knocked out by Brook in their grudge match last month,
Khan included a rematch clause in the deal, but the manner of the defeat likely pushes him towards retirement, despite his contractual power over his former rival,
“We’ve been approached to pay Amir Khan step-aside money so Conor Benn can fight Kell Brook,” Hearn told IFL TV. “No thank you, you ain’t going to fight Kell Brook anyway.
“So why should we pay you step-aside? By the way, Kell Brook won’t even fight Conor Benn at the moment, so the whole thing is about people nicking a few quid.
“We’ll announce our fight with Conor Benn early next week. He’ll fight 16 April. He’ll go on to fight for the welterweight world title.
“If it involves Kell Brook or Amir Khan, no problem, but if not, we’ll do our own thing.
“You’re paying step-aside money so he doesn’t exercise the rematch clause, he might exercise the rematch clause, but we know he won’t get in the ring.
“What he’s trying to do is say, ‘I’m going to exercise the rematch clause and I’m going to fight Kell Brook, but I won’t do it if you give me a few quid.’
“And the answer to that is, not on your f***ing nelly.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies