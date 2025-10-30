Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Amir Khan has called for a fight with his ex-sparring partner Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, 46, ended a four-year retirement to earn a credible draw with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July and is now looking for his next opponent.

He recently confirmed he is in talks with Floyd Mayweather over a potential rematch, 10 years on from their first fight, and claimed a deal has “almost” been agreed.

But Khan, 38, who trained alongside Pacquiao under Freddie Roach between 2008 and 2012, wants to end his own retirement to face the Filipino icon and took to social media on Wednesday to make his intentions clear.

LETS GO @MannyPacquiao I’m up for one final dance but only with you as my partner. You’re still talking rematch with Floyd? Let’s make OUR fight that never happened. This is the ONLY one that gets me out of retirement - it’s what the fans always wanted 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NYSFRP5tsJ — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 29, 2025

Alongside a photo of himself and Pacquiao posing with each other, Khan posted on X: “Let’s go @MannyPacquiao. I’m up for one final dance but only with you as my partner. You’re still talking rematch with Floyd? Let’s make our fight that never happened.

“This is the only one that gets me out of retirement – it’s what the fans always wanted.”

Khan was linked with a fight against Pacquiao after splitting from Roach in 2012 following his shock knockout defeat by Danny Garcia.

However, the bout never materialised and Pacquiao eventually got his shot at Mayweather in May 2015, only to lose a unanimous decision. The pair could be set to renew their rivalry in 2026, but Khan wants to land a major fight with Pacquiao instead.

The Olympic silver medalist, who also won super-lightweight world titles in his prime, called time on his career in 2022 after losing his grudge match with Kell Brook.

He has since moved into promoting and staged multiple events in Africa this year. But Khan’s fighting days may not be completely behind him, with the Briton eyeing one last showdown with the legendary Pacquiao before he walks away for good.

