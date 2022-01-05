Anthony Joshua can learn from Chris Eubank Jr lesson, promoter claims

A change of training routine is key to Chris Eubank Jr’s success and Anthony Joshua can learn from that, says promoter Ben Shalom.

The two fighters trained together on New Year’s Eve, with Eubank Jr having recently introduced a trainer into his set-up after not having one in the past.

Eubank Jr is unbeaten since 2018 and will next face Liam Williams in February, and Shalom believes the time Joshua has spent with his fighter will help him in his bid to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a likely rematch.

Joshua dropped his heavyweight titles to the undefeated Ukrainian in September and has triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again, likely in spring.

“Chris is heading into the final stage of his career where he really needs to turn the screw,” Shalom told Sky Sports. “Anthony has a lot of thinking to do and will have a big transitional year.

“Chris never had a trainer, he never wanted one! That was part of the criticism from the George Groves fight [which Eubank Jr lost]. Who was directing him? How was he learning?

“He needed expertise from someone who has been there and done that.”

Meanwhile, former British heavyweight David Price is doubtful that Joshua can get it done against Usyk, given the comprehensive manner of “AJ”’s decision defeat by the former cruiserweight last year.

Price told talkSPORT: “I just think Usyk has got his number.

“Every fighter has an opponent where that style of fighting and that man in particular... you’re just going to have be really lucky to win the fight.

“You can be lucky, but luck also creates itself with mistakes that are made by the opponent, and I do not think Usyk is someone that will make the mistake where he will put himself in a position to be knocked out by an Anthony Joshua punch.”