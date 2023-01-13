Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua has been told “any place, any time” by Demsey McKean ahead of a rumoured meeting in the ring this year.

The former world champion is plotting a comeback after back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, with the Briton failing to regain the titles that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian in 2021.

And the 33-year-old has recently been rumoured to face old rival Dillian Whyte, but a tune-up bout against McKean could allow ‘AJ’ to work on his technique and regain confidence after linking up with expected new trainer Derrick James.

McKean is undefeated at 22-0, with 14 of his wins having come via knockout, including the most recent win over 32-year-old stopped Patrick Korte in the third round last October, but untested at world level.

“I'm the only name that's kind of been thrown around and in the mix at the moment for a potential opponent for Joshua,” the Australian heavyweight told Matchroom.

“So, you know, if that fight happens. I would cherish that. Like I said, any place, any time. I would take that fight with open arms.

“I'm very confident with that fight as well.”

McKean has seen his ranking boosted by the IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title, claimed after victory over Korte.

A possible date could land in April, after AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn said the ‘ultimate 2023’ for his fighter would entail three fights, with a clash against Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder ‘nailed on’.