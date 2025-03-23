Anthony Joshua would “walk in” to heavyweight super-fight despite injury setback, says Frank Warren

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua can “walk straight in” to any major fight he wants despite suffering a recent injury setback, promoter Frank Warren has reassured.

Joshua has been absent from the ring since suffering a brutal knockout to Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September.

His return to action has been thwarted by injury problems, with Eddie Hearn revealing that his marquee heavyweight talent will need eight weeks to recover from a “minor setback” in training.

Joshua’s super-fight prospects have also vastly diminished since last competing, with Tyson Fury announcing his retirement and Dubois targeting an undisputed world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk, which puts a rematch for the IBF world title on hold.

But Warren, who promotes Fury and Dubois, has eased fears that Joshua will be left in the wilderness.

"We're making these fights happen,” he told Sky Sports.

"All I know is whatever they advise him [Joshua], the majority of the heavyweights are with us. That door has been taken off the hinges, just walk straight in and we'll make it.

“I understand something was going on [with an injury]. For him there's no rush, he's there and he'll decide in his own time what he wants to do.

"I'm sure his team will support him wholeheartedly whatever his decision is."

Queensberry Promotions, headed by Warren, boasts a number of prominent heavyweight contenders that could well prove the superstars of tomorrow, such as WBO interim champion Joseph Parker and WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel.

Anthony Joshua (below) was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

With Usyk suggesting he could retire after his next two fights, Joshua could end up being pitted against one of Warren’s heavy hitters down the line.

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

But at 35, Joshua has been touted himself to follow Fury into retirement, which would spell the end of a historic era in British heavyweight boxing.

While choosing not to offer his recommendation on whether Joshua should hang up the gloves, Warren says the Brit has nothing left to prove.

"That's his choice [about retirement],” Warren added.

"He's been a great servant for British boxing, two-time world champion, filling venues up, was on the crest of a wave for a long time and in fact looked on the crest of a wave until he fought Daniel.

"He had three good wins under his belt."