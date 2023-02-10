Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua has reflected on his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, talking up the Ukrainian’s determination in the pair’s rematch.

Ukrainian Usyk took the unified world heavyweight titles from Joshua in September 2021 with a decision victory, before beating the Briton on points again in August to retain the belts.

Ahead of Joshua’s comeback bout against Jermaine Franklin on 1 April, “AJ” spoke to reporters about his thoughts on his second straight defeat by the unbeaten southpaw.

“Usyk’s a good fighter, you can’t underestimate anyone,” Joshua said in London, where he will box American Franklin at the O2 Arena.

“If him and Fury fight, it’ll be a good fight in my opinion – a very good fight. Not saying anything else.

“I’ve got to work harder. I worked hard for that [rematch with Usyk], I did, but it weren’t enough. To be good is one thing, to be very, very good... I give him his props. I worked hard, so he must have worked extremely hard.

“I had him praying in his corner! If you watch the fight, in his corner he was praying to God, that’s how much he wanted it! I’ve got to work harder, that’s what I told myself, and I’ve learnt what sacrifice is.”

Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Rob McCracken after his first loss to Usyk, before partnering with Robert Garcia for August’s rematch. Now AJ, 33, is teaming up with Derrick James for the showdown with Franklin, 29.

“Sometimes I think, ‘Does Derrick not seeing that I’m dying here?’”Joshua laughed, opening up on his training sessions under the American.

“But I realised that I can’t feel sorry for myself, because I’m actually gonna get something out of this. That’s how much he pushed me.”