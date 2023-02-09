Anthony Joshua shares honest motivation behind Jermaine Franklin fight

Anthony Joshua insists he is still feeling “fresh” as he targets his first win since 2020 after putting “his heart back” into boxing.

Speaking at a press conference, the British star also got honest about his motivation for his fight with Jermaine Franklin, saying it was all about the money.

“I like making money. Straight up, this is a prize-fighting sport,” Joshua said.

The two-time former world heavyweight champion will face Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on 1 April.

