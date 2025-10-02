Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former pound-for-pound star Andre Ward has claimed he would be willing to come out of retirement to face Anthony Joshua.

Ward, 41, struck gold at the 2004 Olympics before going on to win world titles at super-middleweight and light-heavyweight during a glittering professional career, which saw him amass a perfect 32-0 record.

He has not fought since 2017 but has still expressed an interest in jumping up all the way up to heavyweight. And Ward insists he would have no issue going straight into a fight with two-time heavyweight champion Joshua.

Terence Crawford recently revealed he was encouraged to chase his fight with Canelo Alvarez by Bill Haney, the father and manager of ex-world champion Devin Haney.

Ward responded by saying he had a similar conversation with Bill Haney on the prospect of fighting Joshua.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Speaking on the All The Smoke Fight show, Ward said: “Bill is a good matchmaker. You gotta give him credit for how he moves his son, seeing guys and knowing when to fight them and when not.

Andre Ward (left) retired in 2017 after winning world title in two weight classes

“It’s funny, I had been talking about fighting Joshua before, but he is the one that put the seed back in my mind three or four weeks ago, that was in the Bay. We were talking about it and I was like: ‘You know what, I would take that fight right now.’”

Ward has previously teased a fight with Joshua and earned a response from his fellow Olympic gold medallist earlier this year.

But Joshua did not appear to take Ward’s fight proposal seriously, claiming his rival was simply pushing for a payday. It remains to be seen whether Joshua shows any more interest in taking on Ward after his latest callout.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Joshua has not fought in over 12 months after being knocked out by Daniel Dubois last September. He is expected to return in a tune-up bout in early 2026, before targeting a major fight against Tyson Fury next summer.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.