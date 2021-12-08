John Fury backs Anthony Joshua to ‘bounce back’ in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to the undefeated Ukrainian in September, but the pair look set for a rematch in spring 2022
Tyson Fury’s father John has said Anthony Joshua is capable of avenging his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, backing the “brilliant” Briton ahead of his expected rematch with the Ukrainian.
Usyk extended his unbeaten record by outpointing Joshua in London in September, taking ‘AJ’s heavyweight titles in the process.
Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to face the former undisputed cruiserweight champion again, likely next spring, though there had been talk in recent days of the Briton accepting step-aside money to allow Usyk to take part in a unification bout with WBC heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury.
Fury has now officially been ordered to defend his belt against interim WBC champion Dillian Whyte, however, increasing the chances that Joshua takes on Usyk again next.
“It’s business, boxing, and I do believe AJ wants to fight Usyk,” Fury’s father John told iFL TV.
“That’s why he asked for £40million [in step-aside money]. I’d ask for £70m, so good luck, AJ.
“But I do believe AJ wants to avenge his loss and he can bounce back, he’s proved it. In AJ’s case now, it’s not about the money; it’s more of a pride thing with him.
“I don’t blame the lad, I’ve had a lot of good nights with him. He’s a brilliant athlete, let’s not kick a man while he’s down, because he’s better than that.”
Joshua’s loss to Usyk was the second of his professional career, with the 32-year-old having been stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.
AJ avenged that defeat by beating the Mexican-American via unanimous decision at the end of that year.
