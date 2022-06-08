Anthony Joshua offered Oleksandr Usyk gameplan by Tyson Fury’s former coach

Tyson Fury’s former trainer Ben Davison has offered his thoughts on how Anthony Joshua can avenge his heavyweight world title defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua recently appointed Robert Garcia to his coaching team as he prepares to take on Usyk again. Garcia, 47, is a former IBF super-featherweight champion and was named trainer of the year in 2011. The American, who is known for his strategic acumen, has coached his brother Mikey as well as numerous other world champions.

Joshua confirmed that Garcia will work alongside Angel Fernandez as “AJ” builds towards a title rematch with Usyk this summer, having been outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian in London last September.

That result saw Joshua, 32, lose the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, and the Briton has since made the decision to promote Fernandez to the position of head coach as Rob McCracken steps away from Joshua’s team – for the time being, at least. McCracken had worked with the former two-time world heavyweight champion since Joshua’s professional debut.

Joshua’s legacy now rests on this crucial fight and Davison, who helped restore Fury to greatness, believes the Briton must vary his attack to keep Usyk on his toes.

“He has to switch up the point of his attacks, making it hard for Usyk to anticipate which will also make it difficult for Usyk to counter. I think he could do with being more compact but still naturally orthodox-southpaw there will be some lead-hand engagement, which he can use to his advantage if he understands what to expect from different looks.

“But Usyk is very good with his own lead hand so I think it’s vital Joshua learns to claim and regain the initiative in these moments. He has to be able to create opportunities and know when to attack.”

Discussing Garcia’s arrival in his training camp, Joshua told iFL TV: “The main thing is: A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. I’m in a good place. I’m good, I’m happy, I’m about to start training now. Garcia’s actually here now, we’re just working on a few things.

“It’s not about changing style as such, in my opinion. Garcia’s style might be to crouch down to 5’0 and bob and weave, but I’m a 6’6” heavyweight. So, it’s not about style, it’s about his experience and what he knows at championship level; adding that to the camp is priceless in my opinion.”

Joshua’s loss to Usyk was the second of the Briton’s pro career, with AJ having been stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr exactly three years ago to this day.