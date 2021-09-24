Anthony Joshua will ‘outbox’ Oleksandr Usyk, Ricky Hatton predicts

Former boxer Ricky Hatton believes Anthony Joshua will defeat Oleksandr Usyk but he has also issued a warning to the British fighter.

Hatton says Joshua needs to be wary of Usyk’s game plan to tire out his opponent as he believes the fight will go the distance. However, the 42-year-old backs Joshua’s capabilities and has him as a narrow favourite.

He wrote for the Metro: “In his first two fights since moving up to heavyweight, Usyk has put on that extra bit of weight and I think he has looked a little bit slower.

“I think AJ has slimmed down with that in mind, AJ has seen he has slowed down a touch and he’s responded by trimming down to give himself that extra bit of speed. He’ll be thinking he can outbox him and he is well capable of doing that.”

Joshua agrees with Hatton that he can outbox Usyk and said so in the fight’s press conference ahead of the bout on Saturday.

He said: “I can out-box him, of course I can. And I can out-strength him. You have to have a bit of aggression, boxing skill, head movement. There is not just one factor that determines a fight.

“Obviously we have our go-to - our strength. I will use my strengths. But it’s called a boxing match for a reason. I love the sweet science. I will display my boxing skills, but I won’t make it too complicated in there.”