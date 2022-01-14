Derek Chisora has backed Anthony Joshua to defy doubters and beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury this year.

Joshua was comprehensively outpointed by Usyk to lose his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in London in September, with a rematch set to take place in the English capital this April.

If Joshua can regain the belts, he may finally take on fellow Briton Fury in a unification bout, though the “Gypsy King” has been ordered to first defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte – likely in March.

Speaking to talkSPORT about the rematch with Usyk, Joshua’s old sparring partner Chisora said: “I think AJ wins that second time round.

“When I spoke to him, I asked him if he watched the fight back. He said he only watched four rounds, because he didn’t like the way he boxed.

“I asked him what he was going to do [in the rematch], he said: ‘You’ll see.’”

Briton Chisora also said he favours Joshua against Fury, should that fight come to fruition.

“I’ll go with AJ. AJ’s power punch is unbelievable.

“If AJ fights Fury, he has to go on him straight away, blast him out. He can’t box him. If he boxes with him, he loses.

“If you give Fury time on the ball then you’re in trouble.”

If Usyk is able to beat Joshua again, however, the undefeated Ukrainian could be the one to take on Fury.

Chisora has been beaten by both Usyk and Fury – outpointed by the former, having retired against the latter – and weighed in on how a clash between the current champions would play out.

“[I’d pick] Tyson Fury,” Chisora said. “He’s a bigger man, when he’s sat down his hands are probably touching the floor!

“Fury doesn’t have a power punch, but he’s got the knowledge of boxing. When you box Tyson Fury, if he steps backwards, you instantly step forward and you’re already in his range.

“If he steps forward and you go backwards, you’re still in his range because of his reach. You can’t run away!”