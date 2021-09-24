Anthony Joshua has weighed-in at more than a stone heavier than Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their world championship heavyweight fight on Saturday night.

Joshua weighed-in at 17st 2lbs (240lbs) while Usyk tipped the scales at 15st 11lbs (221lbs) - his heaviest-ever weight but still significantly lighter than than IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua.

Undefeated Ukrainian Usyk made the step up from cruiserweight after becoming the undisputed champion in the division in 2018.

The 34-year-old southpaw has had just two previous fights in the heavyweight class - securing victories over Chazz Witherspoon and Derrick Chisora.

Joshua also weighed-in at around 240lbs for his last fight over Kubrat Pulev in December last year.

Before then, the 6ft 6in heavyweight went from 247.8lbs to 237lbs in his two meetings with Andy Ruiz Jr - the former a shock defeat in New York in June 2019.

Joshua and Usyk went head-to-head following the weigh-in, but the two men remained respectful ahead of Saturday’s fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.