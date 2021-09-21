Anthony Joshua reveals when he will start considering retirement

Anthony Joshua has suggested that he will start contemplating his retirement from boxing when he turns 36.

Guided by past history, Joshua believes that most fighters bow out of the sport between the ages of 36 and 40.

Now 31, the unified world heavyweight champion faces Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 25 September.

Should he beat the dangerous former cruiserweight, Joshua may be in line for a long talked about meeting with Tyson Fury.

However Joshua has suggested there is still plenty of time left in his career for the fight to be fitted in.

“You’ve got 36 to 40,” Joshua said of when he may bow out of the sport.

“36 is kind of like ‘how many years do you go beyond that?’ Do you do the full lot to 40?

“That’s where Floyd Mayweather went, Alexander Povetkin, Wladimir Klitschko, guys in my generation.

“Manny Pacquiao went a bit further. 40 seems like the age where they’re like, ‘Okay, you’ve done this for a long time now, champ’.

“36 to 40 is when I start making decisions in terms of what I do with my career. I turn 32 in October so I’ve still got some good years ahead of me.”

Joshua has lost only once in his 25-fight professional career, recording 22 knockouts.