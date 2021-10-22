Trainer Jamie Moore says Anthony Joshua should stay with coach Rob McCracken as he knows his fighter “inside out”.

It’s thought Joshua has been spending time with different trainers in the US as he is looking to replace McCracken after he lost to Oleksandr Usyk in September.

Joshua has been having sessions with Andre Ward’s ex-coach Virgil Hunter, Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddie Reynoso and Mike Tyson’s former trainer Ronnie Shields. But Moore insists McCracken is the right coach to take Joshua to his rematch with Usyk in the spring.

“As a fighter, you have to make these types of decisions, sometimes they’re not nice. If he feels like he needs a change for his career, then he needs a change,” Moore told iFL TV.

“If he didn’t then he wouldn’t be looking elsewhere. I don’t think from a technical or a tactical point of view he needs a change from Rob McCracken. I think Rob knows him inside out.

“Looking from the outside in, I would be saying you don’t need to change trainer. I’d stick with what he knows best. But he obviously feels like he needs a change.”

Usyk stripped Joshua of his WBA, WBO and IBF titles as he won via unanimous decision and the British star triggered the rematch clause in their contract.

Joshua will be aiming to win back his belts to then line-up an all British unification fight against Tyson Fury, who defeated Deontay Wilder in October to retain his WBC title.