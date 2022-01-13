Anthony Joshua set to reveal new trainer ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua is set to announce his new trainer in the next two to three weeks, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, who confirmed that previous coach Rob McCracken will still be involved in some capacity ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua has been tipped to return to the ring in April in a “must-win” fight against the undefeated Usyk, who claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with a stunning performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

The 32-year-old spent time following the unanimous decision defeat in September touring America and visiting several renowned trainers, including Eddy Reynoso and Ronny Shields, as he looks to add a fresh voice to his corner.

Joshua has also auditioned potential trainers in the UK and Dubai, and promoter Hearn said he would make a formal announcement on his coaching set-up when he begins his camp ahead of the Usyk rematch.

“I think AJ will make an announcement when camp starts, which I guess will be end of January, early February,” Hearn told IFLTV.

When asked whether McCracken would continue to work with Joshua, Hearn replied: “He’ll always be involved in some way. He’s more than just a trainer to Anthony Joshua... he’s a mentor, an advisor.

“Those two will always talk - in what capacity, I don’t know. I’ll leave that to AJ to announce. But there will certainly be additions to the training team.”

The Matchroom promoter added: “He [Joshua] has been working very hard. Obviously his trip to America and subsequently in the UK with trainers flying in.

“He’s worked hard to get it right. A lot of people have said, ‘Do you think it’s risky to bring in a new trainer?’ I flip that and say, ‘Do you think it’s risky to not be comfortable with your setup or your surroundings?’

“He’s put the work to make sure he gets it right and I’m guessing himself and [management company] 258 will make an announcement when camp gets underway.”