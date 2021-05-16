Tyson Fury vows to ‘smash’ Anthony Joshua after confirming fight date and location

Tyson Fury has confirmed his fight with Anthony Joshua will happen in Saudi Arabia on 14 August and has insists he “cannot wait to smash” his British rival to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

The fight will crown the division’s first undisputed world champion since legendary Briton Lennox Lewis in 2000.

While the winner will also create more history by becoming the first undisputed heavyweight world champion to hold all four belts, including the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

And Fury has broken the news on his social media, claiming the event will be “the biggest sporting event to grace planet earth”.

Fury wrote “massive announcement”, before attaching a video where he said: “I've got some massive news for you, I've just got off the phone from Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia, he's just told me the fight is 100 per cent on, August 14, 2021, summer time.

“All eyes in the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I cannot wait, I repeat, I cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all time.

“This is going to be the biggest sporting event to grace planet earth, do not miss it, all eyes on us, see you all in Saudi, yes, get in!”

Joshua was last seen in the ring in December when he knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round, defending his WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

While Fury has been out of action for over a year since crushing Deontay Wilder inside seven rounds in Las Vegas to claim the WBC title back in February 2020.

