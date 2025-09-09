Anthony Joshua makes Tyson Fury vow in new callout for mega fight
The former heavyweight world champion is pushing for a return to the ring this year after more than a year out following a crushing loss to Daniel Dubois
Anthony Joshua has labelled Tyson Fury the “dippy mate” of Joseph Parker and vowed to punch his British rival’s head in.
‘AJ’ has been recovering from an elbow injury this year and has not fought since being knocked out by Daniel Dubois last September.
Though Eddie Hearn remains adamant the former two-time heavyweight world champion can return before the year is out and then target a mega fight with Fury next summer.
And Joshua has vowed to come back and deal with Fury inside the ring, dismissing the former WBC heavyweight world champion’s jab.
"To my supporters, I'll be back to lace up my boots and put on my gloves sooner than later, hopefully punching Fury's head in and dancing around his flicker jab with ease,” Joshua said.
Joseph Parker, a former opponent of Joshua’s, is set to fight another British heavyweight in Fabio Wardley, with the position of mandatory challenger for undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk on the line.
"I'm proud of Joe Parker, even though he is a competitor,” Joshua added. “Real recognises real. He's in the game to fight whoever, whenever and that's the DNA of a real general. Unlike his dippy mate Tyson Fury.
"I would [discredit] his career/record in minutes but I'll leave that for a potential Gloves Are Off, if he ever comes back and fights Big Femi [Joshua].
"Fabio Wardley, respect to you as well. Bro was working in recruitment, helping your dad get a job years ago.
"Let that be a testament to show nothing is impossible (if you can have a scrap ha, ha).”
