Amir Khan picks winner of potential Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury super-fight

Former unified world champion Amir Khan still believes the British public wants to see heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury meet in the ring - and is backing his fellow Olympian AJ to edge past the ‘Gypsy King’.

Both Joshua and Fury have enjoyed spells as a world champion in boxing’s most glamorous division, but 2025 has been a quiet year for both men following losses at the end of 2024.

Fury suffered back-to-back defeats by Oleksandr Usyk, whilst Joshua’s recovery from a loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024 was lengthened by the need for elbow surgery this summer.

For the best part of a decade the two men have been rumoured to fight, with Fury and Joshua’s respective promoters, Queensberry’s Frank Warren and Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn, hinting at returns to the ring for both heavyweights next year. If the domestic dust-up is finally made, Khan feels Joshua could have an advantage due to his greater activity over the years.

Speaking to Betway, Khan shared his thoughts: “With Tyson Fury being out of the ring for such a long time, I’d lean toward Joshua slightly because he’s more active.

“But it is a 50/50 fight, and you would favour more towards Joshua because he has been more of the active fighter, but like I said, it is a close call.”

Although Fury has fought more recently than Joshua, AJ was frequently active in 2023 and 2024, fighting a total of four times inside 13 months, including the Dubois fight. In contrast, Fury fought just once in 2023, with his double-header with Usyk taking place in a seventh-month span. Meanwhile, Fury's second and third fights with Deontay Wilder took place 20 months apart, and he had almost a year between facing Derek Chisora and Francis Ngannou.

Some fans may argue Joshua and Fury are both past their primes, but Khan is adamant it is still one of the biggest fights to make in world boxing.

“That would be a fantastic fight. Two British heavyweights, even though they don’t have a title, I think it is a fight that the fans want to see. It would be the dream," Khan said.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.

“Styles make fights. A boxer vs a puncher — the contrast draws attention, and it would be a fantastic fight.”

