Eddie Hearn maps out timeline for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has admitted it is not “time to start prodding” Tyson Fury over a potential fight with Anthony Joshua.

In December, Fury was outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in seven months, as the “Gypsy King” failed to take the unified heavyweight titles from the Ukrainian.

That result came three months after Joshua suffered a brutal knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in an IBF title bout, leaving “AJ” and Fury empty handed.

While Joshua, 35, versus Fury, 36, is not the fight it once was, the Britons may be on a collision course again, and Hearn was asked about the contest on Monday (6 January).

“It’s literally the fight that every casual fan in the UK wants,” Hearn told The Stomping Ground. “It’s the biggest fight in boxing commercially, and when people say it’s not... Tell me a bigger fight; there isn’t one.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna happen, there’s been no discussions. Fury’s just coming off that defeat, and at some point after his break, he’s gonna turn around and decide what he wants to do. If he wants to fight AJ, the fight happens immediately. We’ll see.

“I don’t think it’s the time to start prodding Tyson Fury. Don’t forget, he lost on 21 December, so give him a few weeks [to] chill out.

“Obviously you’ve got Dubois fighting [Joseph] Parker on 22 February, but sooner or later in the coming weeks, we will want to put a plan together for Anthony Joshua.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua (left) with his promoter Eddie Hearn ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Tyson Fury (right) during his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, who also outpointed Joshua twice ( PA Wire )

“That is when the conversation will come with Frank Warren [Fury’s promoter], Spencer Brown [Fury’s manager] and His Excellency [Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh]. And we’ll say: ‘Look, we want to make AJ-Fury, what do you think?’

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

“AJ wants to become world heavyweight champion again, no doubt. He really wants to rematch Dubois, but he also understands the size of the Fury fight.”

After Joshua’s loss to Dubois, talk quickly turned to a rematch between the British pair, though Dubois is now eyeing a bout with Usyk – if he can get past Parker.

Dubois was stopped by Usyk in 2023, though there was controversy when the Briton dropped the southpaw with a punch that was ruled a low blow. Dubois later insisted the shot had been legal, but his appeal against his defeat was dismissed.