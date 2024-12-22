Daniel Dubois interrupts Oleksandr Usyk celebration to demand ‘revenge’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Daniel Dubois stormed the ring to interrupt Oleksandr Usyk’s celebrations after his latest win over Tyson Fury and demanded “revenge” in the form a unification bout with the Ukrainian.

Usyk retained his WBC, WBA and WBO heavyweight world championship belts by finishing 116-112 ahead on all three judges’ scorecards in Riyadh to claim a unanimous decision victory over an angry Fury – who abruptly left the ring and called the decision an “early Christmas gift” from the judges to Usyk.

As the Ukrainian superstar celebrated his hard-fought triumph, IBF champion Dubois decided that was the moment to climb into the ring and confront the champion, demanding a rematch with him.

Dubois was knocked out in the ninth round by Usyk in August 2023 but has rebuilt impressively since then, culminating in his explosive knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in September to retain the IBF world title he was given when Usyk surrendered it over the summer.

In their first fight, Dubois claimed he was cheated out of victory after flooring the Ukrainian with a body shot in the fifth round, which the referee ruled a low blow and gave him additional time to recover from.

So the 27-year-old Brit has decided he now wants vengeance for that perceived injustice.

“I want my revenge. I want my revenge Usyk,” shouted Dubois after climbing into the ring during the celebrations and taking the microphone. “Well done on tonight, well done. God bless.

“I want my revenge for the robbery last time. Let’s get it, let’s go. Where’s Frank [promoter Frank Warren]? Make it happen.”

Daniel Dubois confronted Oleksandr Usyk in the ring ( Getty Images )

The timing of Dubois’ demand could be seen as strange, given he already has a tricky world title defence against former world champion Joseph Parker scheduled for February – a fight he would need to win for an Usyk rematch to become reality.

Ever the cool customer, Usyk seemed happy enough to acquiesce to the Dubois request, as he called upon Saudi Arabia’s boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh to arrange a rematch.

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

Usyk replied: “Your Excellency, make the fight with Daniel Dubois. Thank you so much.”

Later, in his post-fight press conference, Usyk added: “I can do more. I’m ready to fight (Dubois), no problem. Next fight no problem. Now I want to go home and rest.”

Dubois’ controversial tactic came in for some critcism with many social media users calling him “embarrassing” for trying to steal Usyk’s thunder.

On talkSport, pundit Spencer Oliver said: “Let him [Usyk] enjoy his moment. He’s proven he’s the best. There was no need for Daniel to do that. Let’s not forget, he still has to fight Joseph Parker.”