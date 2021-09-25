Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua faces former cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday in one of the most hotly anticipated boxing bouts of the year.

Close to 70,000 people will fill Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with many more set to watch the official live stream on Sky Sports Box Office.

Millions more, however, are expected to seek out illicit live streams in order to avoid paying the £24.95 pay-per-view fee and watch the fight for free.

Thousands of links to free live streams are set to be shared in the build-up to the fight across social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, as well as through dedicated forums on popular sites like Reddit.

Illicit streaming websites are also easily accessible when searching for key words related to the fight on major search engines like Google.

The proliferation of free online streams, together with people’s willingness to bypass paywalls in order to access live content, prompted the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) to launch a major campaign to crackdown on piracy this week.

The campaign seeks to warn web users of the dangers of clicking on links to free live streams, with experts claiming that some services use invasive tracking technology.

“Even the simplest of illicit sites will regularly record your IP address, track your location, and even use your device to farm for cryptocurrency,” said cyber security expert Jamie Woodruff.

“There have even been occasions where connected devices such as webcams have been unknowingly hacked, due to users downloading fake web players that install malware on their machine.”

Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Show all 23 1 /23 Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Anthony Joshua's career in pictures After 22 professional fights, Anthony Joshua boasts an unblemished career record Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Emanuele Leo, TKO (R1) 2:47 In his first fight since turning professional, 23-year-old Joshua floored Emanuele Leo in a vicious two minutes and 47 second rout. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Paul Butlin, TKO (2) 0:50 Joshua’s needed only two rounds to see off Paul Butlin in his second professional fight when the referee called an end to the tie 50 seconds into the second round. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Hrvoje Kisicek, TKO (2) 1:38 It was yet another second-round stoppage victory for Joshua, knocking out veteran Hrvoje Kisicek after a fiery flurry of punches on the ropes. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Dorian Darch, TKO (2) 0:51 Joshua demolished fellow Brit, Dorian Darch, landing multiple crisp blows in the opening minutes and leaving him the referee no choice but to put an end to the fight. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Hector Avila, (KO) 1 2:14 Joshua needed a mere 134 seconds to see off the challenge of Hector Avila in Glasgow and clock up his fifth win without defeat. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Matt Legg, KO (1) 1:23 Matt Legg was the next victim of Joshua’s phenomenal run. A venomous uppercut to the chin floored Legg in only 83 seconds. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Matt Skelton, TKO (2) 2:33 Needing less than six minutes, Joshua delivered his trademark blow to 47-year-old veteran Matt Skelton taking his tally to seven on the trot. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Konstantin Airich, TKO (3) 1:16 Konstantin Airich became the next victim of Joshua’s brutal run of fights. A third round TKO ended any chance of Airich spoiling the party. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Denis Bakhtov, TKO (2) 1:00 Joshua claimed the WBC International heavyweight title by destroying Denis Bakhtov in within two rounds showing he is one of the most exciting prospects in world boxing. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Michael Sprott, TKO (1) 1:26 Joshua needed less than 90 seconds to blast out veteran Michael Sprott and record his 10th successive knockout. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Jason Gavern, KO (3) 1:21 On this return to boxing, Joshua demolished American Jason Gavern in three rounds, flooring him four times in the process. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Raphael Zumbano Love, TKO (2) 1:21 Another second round knockout brought Joshua’s up to 12-0 as he flattened Brazilian Raphael Zumbano Love. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Kevin Johnson, TKO (2) 1:22 American 36-fight veteran Kevin Johnson proved to be no match for Joshua who needed only 2 rounds to walk away with another knock out Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Gary Cornish, TKO (1) 1:37 Joshua stopped Gary Cornish in 90 seconds to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title to the delight of The O2. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Dillian Whyte, KO (7) 1:27 Joshua battled to beat Dillian Whyte but eventually prevailed with a seventh round knockout, becoming the British heavyweight champion. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Charles Martin, KO (2) 1:32 Charles Martin hit the canvas twice as Joshua cruises through to claim the IBF world heavyweight title. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Dominic Breazeale, TKO (7) 1:01 Joshua defended his IBF world title in a seventh round stoppage win over Dominic Breazeale to continue his unstoppable run to the top. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Éric Molina, TKO (3) 2:02 And then it was 18! Joshua confirmed his tie with Wladimir Klitschko after thumping Éric Molina in three rounds, completing the defence of his IBF heavyweight title. AFP/Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Wladimir Klitschko, TKO (11) Faced by one the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time Joshua produced an all-time performance, climbing off the mat after being knocked down in the sixth to power back and stop Klitschko with a violent barrage in the 11th round to earn the finest win of his young career Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Carlos Takam, TKO (10) Joshua survived a broken nose in the second round to defeat a valiant Takam, who was a late notice replacement for the injured Kubrat Pulev. Getty Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Joseph Parker, UD The first time Joshua has been taken the distance in his professional career. But he dominated throughout and added the WBO belt to his collection with ease. Reuters Anthony Joshua's career in pictures Alexander Povetkin, TKO (7) Joshua became the first man ever to stop former world champion Povetkin in one of his most thrilling fights yet. Reuters

Even more worrying for web users is the risk when entering personal details to sign up for an illegal service, as this can be used for phishing attacks aimed at extorting money out of the victims. Research published to coincide with the campaign found that nearly half of people surveyed in the UK would be willing to share their email address in order to gain access to a free live stream, despite being aware of the risks.

Analysis of a former Anthony Joshua fight found that 13 million people watched his first showdown with Andy Ruiz, with roughly 30,000 separate links to streams discovered by the piracy analytics firm Muso.

Not all streams pose a risk to those watching them, with many generating revenue simply by serving online ads - albeit invasive pop-ups that are difficult to close.

The anti-piracy campaign also warned that it is illegal to watch unofficial live streams, however no one has even been arrested simply for watching one. Police operations instead focus on those serving the streams and hosting the sites, though notices were issued to thousands of subscribers to a pirate service last year.