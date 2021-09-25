Anthony Joshua vs Usyk LIVE: Stream, latest updates, UK start time and how to watch online
The Briton puts his unified world heavyweight titles on the line at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the former undisputed cruiserweight champion
Follow live coverage as Anthony Joshua fights Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his latest defence of his unified world heavyweight titles. The Briton, who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA belts, takes on the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion, with the Ukrainian banking an opportunity to become a two-weight world champion in just his third fight since moving up in weight.
A brutal knockout of Kubrat Pulev last time out reestablished AJ’s power, but a contractual clause prevented an all-British undisputed fight against WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is now set for a third fight with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next month. While Usyk dealt with a rough and rugged Derek Chisora over 12 energy-sapping rounds, setting up an intriguing stylistic battle with AJ tonight.
Joshua, who is destined to earn £15m for this fight, looked to be in tremendous shape at the weigh-in, having tipped the scales at 240 pounds, with Usyk also looking excellent at a career-high 221 pounds, with both men displaying respect in the final face-off before meeting in the ring. Joshua explained the rationale behind his weight: “Maybe if I’m fighting a shorter, stronger guy I might bulk up a bit, but I’ve got a good fighter with his legs, so I’m going to keep up with his footwork and hand speed and make sure I’m good right through for the duration.”
Cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie fights Dilan Prasovic on the undercard, which also features Callum Smith's debut at light heavyweight and the latest instalment of Campbell Hatton’s journey to emulate his father Ricky Hatton in the professional ranks.
Follow live round-by-round updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction below from a big night of boxing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk plus undercard
Little shot of Smith being congratulated by AJ as he returns to the dressing room. A good win for Smith, but Joshua has another level of pressure on his shoulders this evening.
Not that you’d know it from looking at him...
Next up on tonight’s show is the son of a legend. No, it’s not more Eddie Hearn. It’s Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell.
Campbell, 20, is competing in his fourth professional fight tonight. Still a raw novice, but an exciting fighter nonetheless. He takes on Sonni Martinez, who has a record of two wins and four defeats.
Spoiler: Hatton wins.
Lenin Castillo has gone to hospital because of ‘precautionary measures’, according to Sky Sports. He is said to be conscious.
Good news.
In among all the aftermath of that it was easy to lose sight of the fact that Callum Smith looked absolutely superb. A real statement performance from the Liverpudlian in his first fight since December last year.
Smith will be a handful for anyone in the 175 pound division.
The knockout was vicious, brutal. But Castillo is now being carried off on a stretcher. A hush has descended upon the stadium. Everyone is clearly very concerned.
Smith went from celebration to consolation very quickly. He looks as concerned as everyone else.
A round of applause as Castillo is carried away on a stretcher.
Smith wins via second round stoppage
This one didn’t last long and that is a worrying knockout. A huge one-two from Smith lays Castillo out. A textbook combination from Smith and a statement win from the newest addition to the light-heavyweight division.
But, more importantly, Lenin Castillo’s leg was shaking in a very worrying way after he hit the canvas. He looked very distressed and the referee waved it off very quickly.
The medics are in the ring.
Wouldn’t fancy getting in the way of this...
Dillian Whyte returns to the ring on October 30 when he faces Otto Wallin. Whyte still waiting for that world title shot that has somehow eluded him his entire career so far.
Smith vs Castillo
Here we go then with our second televised contest of the night. Callum Smith faces Lenin Castillo. It’s the Brit’s first fight up at light-heavyweight. Will be interesting to see how he gets on.
Callum Smith up soon. He returns for the first time since being beaten by Canelo Alvarez in a super-middleweight unification at the end of last year.
What can he do now he is at light-heavyweight? He comes up against the season Lenin Castillo very shortly.
