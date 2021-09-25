✕ Close I want to deliver a knockout - Anthony Joshua

Follow live coverage as Anthony Joshua fights Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his latest defence of his unified world heavyweight titles. The Briton, who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA belts, takes on the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion, with the Ukrainian banking an opportunity to become a two-weight world champion in just his third fight since moving up in weight.

A brutal knockout of Kubrat Pulev last time out reestablished AJ’s power, but a contractual clause prevented an all-British undisputed fight against WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is now set for a third fight with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next month. While Usyk dealt with a rough and rugged Derek Chisora over 12 energy-sapping rounds, setting up an intriguing stylistic battle with AJ tonight.

Joshua, who is destined to earn £15m for this fight, looked to be in tremendous shape at the weigh-in, having tipped the scales at 240 pounds, with Usyk also looking excellent at a career-high 221 pounds, with both men displaying respect in the final face-off before meeting in the ring. Joshua explained the rationale behind his weight: “Maybe if I’m fighting a shorter, stronger guy I might bulk up a bit, but I’ve got a good fighter with his legs, so I’m going to keep up with his footwork and hand speed and make sure I’m good right through for the duration.”

Cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie fights Dilan Prasovic on the undercard, which also features Callum Smith's debut at light heavyweight and the latest instalment of Campbell Hatton’s journey to emulate his father Ricky Hatton in the professional ranks.

Follow live round-by-round updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction below from a big night of boxing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: