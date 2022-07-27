Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office next month.

Joshua takes on Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 20 August, as the Briton seeks to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the unbeaten Ukrainian.

Usyk, 35, outpointed Joshua in London last September to dethrone the 32-year-old, who recently announced a £100million deal with streaming service DAZN.

Joshua’s impending rematch with his fellow Olympic gold medalist will not come under his deal with DAZN, however, as “AJ” once more fights on Sky Sports – as he has done since his professional debut in 2013. A price for the Usyk-Joshua 2 pay-per-view has not yet been announced.

Joshua is promoted by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom, which ended its own deal with Sky Sports last June to partner DAZN.

Neither Joshua nor Usyk has competed since their clash in north London, which marked the second professional defeat of the Briton’s professional career. Joshua was previously knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019, before avenging that loss by outpointing the Mexican-American at the end of that year to regain his heavyweight titles.

On the undercard of Usyk-Joshua 2, Saudi Arabia will host a professional women’s boxing match for the first time, as Ramla Ali fights Crystal Garcia Nova.