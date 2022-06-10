Eddie Hearn has said Anthony Joshua is ‘confident about the gameplan’ he has constructed with new coach Robert Garcia ahead of his heavyweight title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua was comprehensively outpointed by Usyk in September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to the unbeaten Ukrainian in London.

The pair are set to square off again as Joshua, 32, looks to regain the titles, with the rematch set to be officially announced next week. Garcia recently joined Joshua’s coaching set-up for the fight, while the Briton’s long-time trainer Rob McCracken has stepped away from “AJ”’s team – for the time being, at least.

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, spoke toThe Independent ahead of the rematch with Usyk, which is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia in August.

“I think [Joshua] is confident about the gameplan, he’s confident about what he’s got to do, and I think he’s in a great place,” Hearn said at a press conference for Derek Chisora’s rematch with Kubrat Pulev.

“He knows the mistakes he’s made in the past, and he knows that he’s got to rectify them, but he’s very confident.

“I think he likes the addition of Robert Garcia, and we’re all confident for the fight.”

Joshua’s loss to Usyk marked the second defeat of the Briton’s professional career. In June 2019, the Olympic gold medalist suffered a shock knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr, who took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles from AJ – just as Usyk did two years later.

Joshua beat Ruiz Jr in a rematch in December 2019, defeating the Mexican-American via unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia to regain the heavyweight belts.

Oleksandr Usyk (right) outpointed Anthony Joshua last year in a heavyweight title fight (Getty Images)

Although Hearn has watched his top fighter lose twice now, the 43-year-old said he does not allow himself to plan for the possibility of a Joshua loss.

“Not really, not with fights the size of this,” Hearn told The Independent.

“If you lose, you lose to a pound-for-pound No 1, and then you regroup and you go again.

“But obviously you want to win, and if he wins, I believe the Tyson Fury fight will happen; if he doesn’t, he goes back to being a contender again.”

Fury holds the WBC heavyweight title, meaning a unification bout with the Briton could be on the cards for the winner of Joshua’s rematch with Usyk.

Fury, however, has suggested that he will not fight again. The 33-year-old last competed in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC belt, which he is yet to relinquish despite his retirement claims.