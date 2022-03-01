Anthony Joshua provides trainer update ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua has said he is predominantly working with coach Angel Fernandez ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua was outboxed en route to a unanimous-decision loss to Usyk in September, dropping the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in the process.

“AJ” quickly triggered a rematch to face the undefeated Ukrainian again, with that fight expected to take place in May, and Joshua recently travelled to the US to work with new coaches.

While the Briton has not named a new head trainer, he provided an update on his preparations for the Usyk rematch after his friend Lawrence Okolie’s victory over Michal Cieslak.

“I still mix with Rob [McCracken], still chat with Rob, I’m working with Angel at the minute,” Joshua told iFL TV in London on Sunday.

McCracken has been a long-time trainer of Joshua but is expected to take a step back for the 33-year-old’s rematch with Usyk, while Fernandez was drafted in for “AJ”’s second fight against Andy Ruiz Jr – when Joshua won on points to avenge a knockout loss to the Mexican-American.

“We’ve got a good team set up – like physio, conditioning coach,” Joshua continued.

“We’re doing some good testing and now correlating it with boxing, so they’re not separate.

“We’re just bringing it all together, so just creating a really good, strong team to move forward with.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that Joshua vs Usyk II will most likely take place in mid-May, though it is as yet unclear whether the bout will be held in the UK or elsewhere.