Anthony Joshua ‘two weeks’ away from confirming new trainer, Eddie Hearn reveals

Anthony Joshua will likely announce his new trainer within the next “two weeks”, according to the heavyweight’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua was comprehensively outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk in September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles to the undefeated Ukrainian in north London.

The pair are set to fight one another again – likely in May or June, according to Hearn – and Joshua recently travelled to the US in search of a new coach to help him reverse the result against Usyk.

Joshua has not given anything away as regards the identity of his new trainer, but an announcement could come in March, Hearn said.

“If we’re looking at May or early June for the fight, you’re talking about 12 or 14 weeks to go, so we’re probably two weeks away from starting full camp,” Hearn told BetFred.

“And I’m sure Anthony Joshua and his team will announce any additions to that training team in due course.

“He knows what he’s doing and where he’s going.”

Hearn also said the date and venue of the fight will probably be revealed “when camp starts officially” – at a similar time to “AJ”’s expected update on his training team.

Usyk has even offered to coach Joshua once the pair have settled their rivalry.

“In five years’ time when I have retired, if he still wants a new trainer then, I can help him establish a team,” the southpaw told Behind the Gloves.