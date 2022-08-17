Anthony Joshua told victory over Oleksandr Usyk would be ‘biggest win’ of his career

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former world champion Johnny Nelson says if Anthony Joshua can defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch it would be the “biggest win of his career”.

Joshua will take on Usyk on Saturday after losing to his opponent last September. Nelson believes if the British star can win his belts back it would be bigger than if he went onto defeat Tyson Fury.

“I believe it would be [the biggest win of his career],” he told the Mail. “You’ve got to look at credentials of the fighters coming through. Usyk was a unique fighter, the cruiserweight undisputed champion.

“He has all the pedigree. So, on paper, he’s technically the best win out there in the world for Anthony Joshua.”

Nelson also believes the winner of the rematch will fight Fury, despite the undefeated world champion confirming his retirement last week.

He added: “Even if you ask his fans, they don’t buy it either,’ Nelson said. “He’s like the boy who cried wolf.

“He got rid of the Ring Magazine belt, but why hasn’t he got rid of the other belt? It’s just coincidental that it’s the week Anthony Joshua’s boxing. It’s just coincidental that Fury does it then.”

Fury has taken an interest in the fight, uploading a video to social media to show Joshua how to overcome his opponent.

He captioned the post: “This is how Anthony Joshua needs to attack Oleksandr Usyk’s body. I know the blown-up middleweight can’t take body shots.”