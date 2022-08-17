Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Anthony Joshua told victory over Oleksandr Usyk would be ‘biggest win’ of his career

Joshua will attempt to win back his belts on Saturday

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 17 August 2022 13:21
Comments
Build-up begins in Saudi Arabia for Usyk v Joshua II

Former world champion Johnny Nelson says if Anthony Joshua can defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch it would be the “biggest win of his career”.

Joshua will take on Usyk on Saturday after losing to his opponent last September. Nelson believes if the British star can win his belts back it would be bigger than if he went onto defeat Tyson Fury.

“I believe it would be [the biggest win of his career],” he told the Mail. “You’ve got to look at credentials of the fighters coming through. Usyk was a unique fighter, the cruiserweight undisputed champion.

“He has all the pedigree. So, on paper, he’s technically the best win out there in the world for Anthony Joshua.”

Nelson also believes the winner of the rematch will fight Fury, despite the undefeated world champion confirming his retirement last week.

Recommended

He added: “Even if you ask his fans, they don’t buy it either,’ Nelson said. “He’s like the boy who cried wolf.

“He got rid of the Ring Magazine belt, but why hasn’t he got rid of the other belt? It’s just coincidental that it’s the week Anthony Joshua’s boxing. It’s just coincidental that Fury does it then.”

Fury has taken an interest in the fight, uploading a video to social media to show Joshua how to overcome his opponent.

He captioned the post: “This is how Anthony Joshua needs to attack Oleksandr Usyk’s body. I know the blown-up middleweight can’t take body shots.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in