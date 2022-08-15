Who has Anthony Joshua lost to? Record ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua’s bid to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles leads the Briton to Saudi Arabia this Saturday, where he will challenge the man who dethroned him last year, Oleksandr Usyk.

If Joshua can avenge that defeat, he will become a three-time world heavyweight champion, but he faces a tough task as no fighter has beaten Usyk during the Ukrainian’s professional career.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.

When is it?

Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.

Ring walks for the main-event contest are expected to take place at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Box Office will be the only place to watch the fight in the UK and Ireland.

The pay-per-view event will cost £26.95 in the UK and €31.95 in Ireland.

What are Joshua and Usyk’s records?

Joshua’s professional record is 24-2, with 22 of his wins having come via KO/TKO. The Briton’s two losses have come against Andy Ruiz Jr and Usyk. Ruiz Jr stopped Joshua in the seventh round, while Usyk beat “AJ” via unanimous decision (117-112, 115-113, 116-112).

Meanwhile, Usyk is unbeaten as a professional at 19-0, with 13 of his victories having been earned via KO/TKO. Prior to dethroning Joshua as WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion, the Ukrainian reigned as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era.

During their amateur careers, Joshua and Usyk both won Olympic gold medals.

Odds

Oleksandr Usyk (right) outpointed Anthony Joshua in London last September (Getty Images)

Usyk – 4/9

Draw – 16/1

Joshua – 13/8

Via Betfair.

Full card

Oleksandr Usyk (C) vs Anthony Joshua (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (light-heavyweight)

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova (women’s super-bantamweight)

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera (cruiserweight)

Andrew Tabiti vs Tyrone Spong (heavyweight)

Daniel Lapinvs Jozef Jurko (light-heavyweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre (super-lightweight)