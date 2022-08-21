Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury has labelled Oleksandr Usyk’s second win against Anthony Joshua as one of the ‘worst heavyweight title fights’ he has ever seen, declaring that he would beat both fighters in one night.

Usyk earned a split-decision win against Joshua in Saudi Arabia, retaining the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against the Briton, whom the Ukrainian dethroned last September with a unanimous-decision victory.

Fury has claimed to be retired but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title, and the Briton hinted that he could return for a clash with Usyk to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

“After watching that, the both of them were s****,” said Fury, 33, in a video on Instagram. “It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I’ve ever seen.

“It was bull****, come on! I’d annihilate both of them on the same night. F***ing s****.

“Get your f***ing cheque book out, because the ‘Gypsy King’ is here to stay forever!”

Usyk, 35, was a 115-113, 116-114, 113-115 winner against Joshua on Saturday night, remaining unbeaten with the victory.

Fury is also unbeaten as a professional, having most recently fought in April. The 33-year-old knocked out Dillian Whyte in the sixth round to retain the WBC title at Wembley Stadium in London.

After his loss to Usyk on Saturday, Joshua bizarrely grabbed a microphone to rant about passion, respect and war.

Meanwhile, Usyk said: “I’m sure that Fury is not retired yet. I’m convinced he wants to fight me.

“I want to fight him, if I’m not fighting Fury, I’m not fighting at all. Only God knows if I will be undisputed or not.”