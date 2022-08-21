'Extremely important for my country': Usyk reflects on beating Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk hailed his heavyweight world title victory as "extremely important" win for his home country, Ukraine.

Anthony Joshua was defeated on split-decision at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Arena with scores of 113-115, 115-113,116-112.

Usyk's WBA, IBF and WBO titles now set up the prospect of a unification clash with Tyson Fury.

"It was extremely important for my country, for my team, and personally for me. I boxed for the whole country," Usyk said.

