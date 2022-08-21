Anthony Joshua seized a microphone to vent his frustrations after his rematch defeat before congratulating Oleksandr Usyk.

The British heavyweight said: “I could have done better, but it showed the hard work he must have put in to beat me.”

“I’m not a 12-round fighter. I am a new breed of heavyweight, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston - they say ‘he doesn’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano,’ because I’m not 14 stone. I am 18 stone, I am heavy,” AJ added.

The Ukrainian triumphed 115-113, 116-112, 113-115 on the scorecards in Saudi Arabia.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.