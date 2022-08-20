Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oleksandr Usyk has called on Tyson Fury to come out of retirement and maintains he will not fight again unless it is against the Briton.

The Ukrainian defended his world heavyweight titles with victory via split decision over Anthony Joshua in a rematch.

Usyk now only lacks the WBC title, held by Fury, with the 35-year-old eager to take on the ‘Gypsy King’ to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Usyk said: “I’m sure that Fury is not retired yet. I’m convinced he wants to fight me.

“I want to fight him, if I’m not fighting Fury, I’m not fighting at all. Only God knows if I will be undisputed or not.

“All these gentlemen around me, my team, they’ll help me.”

Usyk then reached out to everybody watching back in Ukraine and enduring conflict in the war against Russia: “I devote this victory to my country, my family, my team, military defending the country. Thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn conceded Usyk was simply too good and doubts Fury will be able to beat the Ukrainian.

Hearn: “What a performance fro Usyk. The ninth round I thought we had him. The 10th what a round to turn it back around, the 10th, 11th and 12th, it was incredible.

“AJ fought a better fight. He hurt him in the ninth, but he came out like a train.

“It was an incredible performance he’s just too good. The reaction from AJ, a human, so much pressure, he exploded, he was devastated. He’s a competitor and a woman. He’s pound for pound No 1.

“They asked me, I thought it was close. I thought 115-113. I had it very close. Maybe AJ one round up after the ninth. A great performance from Anthony Joshua.

“They’re both tremendous fighters. Fury is a clever man, he could’ve fought Usyk, he chose not to. I don’t think anybody beats Usyk. AJ was desperate to win the fight. He lost a split decision to the pound-for-pound No1. He needs to go back, rebuild, get the frustration out, but also be happy.”