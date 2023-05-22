Anthony Joshua shares pained reaction to racist abuse of Vinicius Jr

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua has said he ‘feels Vinicius Jr’s pain’ after the Real Madrid player suffered racist abuse during a LaLiga game on Sunday.

Vinicius Jr, 22, was abused during a defeat at Valencia and was later sent off after a clash with Hugo Duro. The forward then accused LaLiga of not doing enough to fight racism, describing Spain as a “country of racists”.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Joshua reacted to the incident on Monday (22 May), writing on Instagram: “If he is suffering, imagine how my brother, cousin or son could suffer in everyday life.

“I feel his pain, 100%.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid released an official statement confirming that they had referred what they consider a “hate crime” to the authorities.

“Real Madrid is strongly repulsed and condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinícius Jr,” the club said. “These acts constitute a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic state of law.

“Real Madrid considers that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, for which reason it has filed the corresponding complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office, specifically with the Prosecutor’s Office against hate crimes and discrimination, so that the facts can be investigated.

Vinicius Jr has been subjected to abuse numerous times this season (Getty Images)

“Given the seriousness of the events that occurred, Real Madrid has turned to the State Attorney General’s Office, without prejudice to its appearance as a private prosecution in the proceedings that are being initiated.”

LaLiga has confirmed that it will investigate the incident and take “appropriate legal action” if required.

Vinicius has been subjected to racist chanting and gestures on multiple occasions this season.