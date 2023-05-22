Real Madrid file ‘hate crime’ complaint after racial abuse of Vinicius Jr

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Madrid have filed an official complaint to the Spanish attorney general’s office after Vinicius Jr suffered racial abuse.

The Brazilian was abused during Sunday night’s defeat to Valencia, halting the game temporarily to draw the officials’ attention to a section of supporters.

The 22-year-old was later sent off after a clash with Hugo Duro, and afterwards accused La Liga of not doing enough to fight racism, describing Spain as a “country of racists”.

His club has now released an official statement confirming that they have referred what they consider a “hate crime” to the authorities.

“Real Madrid is strongly repulsed and condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinícius Jr,” the Spanish capital club said in a statement. “These acts constitute a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic state of law.

“Real Madrid considers that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, for which reason it has filed the corresponding complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office, specifically with the Prosecutor’s Office against hate crimes and discrimination, so that the facts can be investigated.

“Given the seriousness of the events that occurred, Real Madrid has turned to the State Attorney General’s Office, without prejudice to its appearance as a private prosecution in the proceedings that are being initiated.”

La Liga has confirmed that it will investigate the incident and take “appropriate legal action” if required.

Vinicius has been subjected to racist chanting and gestures on multiple occasions during this campaign.

“What we saw today is unacceptable - an entire stadium chanting racist slurs,” manager Carlo Ancelotti said of the treatment of his player during the 1-0 defeat.

“I don’t want to talk about football today. There is no meaning in talking about football today. I told the referee he should have stopped the match.

“La Liga has a problem. For me, Vinicius is the most important player in the world. These episodes of racism have to stop the match.

“It’s the entire stadium that is insulting a player with racist chants and the match has to stop. I would say the same if we were winning 3-0. There is no other way.”