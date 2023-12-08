Pay-per-view price revealed for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder mega-card

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The pay-per-view prices for boxing’s seismic ‘Day of Reckoning’ fight card have been revealed, ahead of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder’s respective bouts in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua will box Otto Wallin and Wilder will fight Joseph Parker at the same event on 23 December, with Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller among the standout bouts. Dmitry Bivol will also compete, defending his light-heavyweight title against Lyndon Arthur, while Filip Hrgovic and Jai Opetaia will be in action, too.

The event will stream live on Dazn, and the pay-per-view prices for various countries have now been confirmed by Turki Alalshikh – the Saudi adviser who has overseen negotiations with boxing promoters in recent months.

In the UK, the card will cost £19.99, while viewers in the US and Canada can purchase the event for $39.99. For customers elsewhere in the world, the price equates to $21.99.

Alalshikh wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday (8 December): “We want all boxing fans to be able to join this evening with us, so we have requested that all of our broadcast partners reduce the Pay per view to these prices to offer exceptional value for the fans.

“We are proud to be hosting one of the most exciting nights of boxing that has ever been seen. Every single fight on this card could be the headliner!”

For existing Dazn subscribers, the pay-per-view price will be the same as listed above.

Joshua, 34, last fought in August, beating Robert Helenius for a second straight win since the Briton’s back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. “AJ” lost the unified heavyweight titles to Usyk in 2021 and failed to regain them in a 2022 rematch, losing both fights on points. He then bounced back with a decision win over Jermaine Franklin in April, before knocking out Helenius in in Round 7.

Meanwhile, Wilder last fought in October 2022, knocking out Helenius in the first round. That bout was the American’s first in 12 months, following his second straight knockout loss to Tyson Fury. Wilder, 38, lost the WBC heavyweight title to Fury in 2020, having drawn with the Briton in 2018, and he failed to regain the belt in their trilogy bout in 2021.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.