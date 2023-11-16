Anthony Joshua sends stark warning to Otto Wallin in heated press conference

Anthony Joshua sees beating Otto Wallin as an important step to securing a title fight and becoming a three-time heavyweight world champion.

The 34-year-old fights the Swede in the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 23 December in the main event of a stacked card.

Joshua sees “putting on a demolishing job against Otto Wallin,” as a first step to climbing back to the top of the heavyweight division.

The Wallin fight will be his third this year, after losing to Oleksandr Usyk twice in a row in 2021 and 2022.