Matchroom’s latest recruit Ben Whittaker has long been touted as a future star of British boxing, but the former Olympian is still on the outside looking in when it comes to the world title picture.

Whittaker’s new promoters have clear plans to fast-track the "generational talent" light heavyweight between now and the end of 2026 as Matchroom CEO Frank Smith revealed to Boxing Social: “In 14 months he’s going to have four fights. Momentum and activity will be key for him.”

In a division where the world titles appear concentrated on three men - Artur Beterbiev , Dmitry Bivol , and David Benavidez - Whittaker finds himself in a long queue of contenders. Here’s how ‘The Surgeon’ could work his way towards a world title in the near future.

Tune-up to mark Matchroom debut

open image in gallery Ben Whittaker playing his part in the ‘Jerry Maguire’ spoof ( @MatchroomBoxing / X )

Last year was the most active of Whittaker’s professional career, with four bouts. That momentum was halted by a draw in October, a controversial fight that saw Whittaker and opponent Liam Cameron tumble out of the ring.

Whittaker claimed injury as the judges ruled the contest a technical draw, setting up a rematch in April.

Taking the second meeting far more seriously, a flurry of unanswered Whittaker punches saw the fight called off in the second round. That remains the most recent appearance for Whittaker in the ring.

Working with Andy Lee, one of the world's most highly-rated trainers currently, Whittaker will be desperate to fight again before the end of the year, with just 10 fights on his professional record to date.

A tune-up to keep things ticking over might be needed, as 2025 is set to be the quietest year of Whittaker’s professional career. With a Matchroom show rumoured for the end of November, chucking Whittaker on the undercard would be relatively straightforward to ensure he can dust off any ring-rust.

Stepping up against a former world title challenger

open image in gallery Craig Richards recently responded to his first professional loss with a stoppage win ( Getty Images )

Light heavyweight is one of the most competitive divisions right now, especially when it comes to British contenders. Callum Smith is the WBO interim champion, whilst Anthony Yarde has a title shot against WBC belt holder David Benavidez next month.

Zach Parker, Joshua Buatsi, and Willy Hutchinson are ranked in the top 10 by different sanctioning bodies, indicating the strength of British 175-pounders.

As such, a domestic scrap with another ranked fighter in Matchroom’s stable would be the perfect next step for Whittaker. Former world title challenger Craig Richards is approaching last-chance saloon, the 35-year-old losing to Willy Hutchinson in the summer of 2024.

Richards is 13th with the WBC, four spots behind Whittaker. Now trained by Tony Sims in the Matchroom gym, Richards challenged Dmitry Bivol for the WBA title in 2021, coming up short via unanimous decision. Lyndon Arthur is another Brit on the downturn, having lost his trilogy bout with Anthony Yarde in April. Scheduled to face Bradley Rea in November, Arthur also lost to Bivol when he was not given a single round in a unanimous decision defeat in 2023.

A win for Whittaker over a former world title challenger in early 2026 would strengthen the 28-year-old’s position in the light heavyweight division.

A domestic dust-up

open image in gallery Joshua Buatsi spoke to The Independent about Willy Hutchinson, Anthony Joshua and more ( Getty Images )

Of course, with plenty of British names at the top of the 175lb division, there is scope for a big domestic fight next summer between Whittaker and another contender.

Joshua Buatsi and Zach Parker come to blows as the main event in Manchester on Saturday, November 1, live on DAZN , with both fighters ranked well by the WBO. Predicted to lose out to Benavidez, Yarde might look to bounce back against Whittaker, a high-profile fight that will be financially lucrative.

Whittaker will want a big name on his record and Buatsi or Yarde could fit the bill.

There are a lot of variables with the above fighters, but Willy Hutchinson is of a similar age to Whittaker. The Scot has had to rebuild after losing an interim world title shot to Buatsi, but Queensberry are pushing for Hutchinson to be considered in world title contention by the end of 2026. With both fighters on a similar trajectory, a meeting could be arranged for a summer blockbuster.

World title eliminator

open image in gallery Dmitry Bivol and his team celebrate their undisputed title win ( Getty Images )

As stated before, the world title picture at light heavyweight is pretty clear. Injury has prevented Dmitry Bivol from setting up an immediate trilogy with Artur Beterbiev, the two formerly undisputed champions at 175lb.

Bivol’s absence led to David Benavidez being installed as the WBC’s champion, with the American keen on gunning for the remaining three belts that Bivol holds. With those three fighters prioritising fights between themselves, contenders can only jostle for position in the queue to face the winners.

Whittaker will hope that three more wins on his record will lead to a world title eliminator before the end of 2026. That will be influenced by which organisation Whittaker finds himself ranked highest by, with opponents similarly dependent on ratings and performances over the next 12 months.

A bout against a top-10 light heavyweight earmarked by a sanctioning body for the winner to receive a world title shot is realistically what Matchroom and Whittaker should be aiming for by the final months of 2026.

