The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Benavidez vs Yarde: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight this weekend
Britain’s Anthony Yarde makes a third – and final? – attempt at winning a world title, challenging American David Benavidez for the WBC light-heavyweight belt
David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde will headline a stacked card of boxing this weekend, clashing in one of four world-title fights.
For the third and likely final time, Britain’s Yarde will try to become a world champion, but he faces a stern test against one of the most-formidable fighters in boxing’s higher weight classes: WBC light-heavyweight champ Benavidez.
At 28, the best may still be ahead of Benavidez, who craves match-ups with the likes of Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, while Yarde, 34, makes his last roll of the dice.
Also at the Riyadh event, Devin Haney seeks a world title in a third division, challenging WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr, and super-flyweight king Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez faces Fernando Martinez in a unification bout.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
The event will take place on Saturday 22 November at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET), with main-event ring walks due at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The fights will air live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) in the UK, US, and most countries worldwide. The PPV will cost £24.99 in the UK / $59.99 in the US and Canada / $24.99 or the equivalent for the rest of the world.Viewers do not need a DAZN subscription to buy the PPV. You can purchase the fight on DAZN here, now.
Odds
Benavidez – 1/9; Yarde – 11/2; draw – 20/1
Norman Jr – 4/5; Haney – 11/10; draw – 16/1
Rodriguez – 1/9; Martinez – 6/1; draw – 20/1
Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers. The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Fight card
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion
David Benavidez (C) vs Anthony Yarde (WBC light-heavyweight title)
Brian Norman Jr (C) vs Devin Haney (WBO welterweight title)
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (WBC and WBO super-flyweight champion) vs Fernando Martinez (WBA champion)
Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes (vacant WBO lightweight title)
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Samuel Nmomah (middleweight)
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments