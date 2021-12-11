Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online
Follow all the latest updates and fight results from Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena
Conor Benn will defend his WBA Continental welterweight title on Saturday evening, as faces Chris Algieri at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.
The 25-year-old Benn is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2021, having finished Samuel Vargas in April before beating Adrian Granados via decision in September. Those victories took the unbeaten Briton’s record to 19-0 (12 knockouts), while his American opponent this weekend is on a four-fight win streak. Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) is a former WBO junior welterweight champion, who returned to the ring in August after two years out. The 37-year-old beat Mikkel LesPierre in his most recent contest, and he faces an intriguing challenge as he takes on Benn, son of former two-division world champion Nigel Benn.
Meanwhile, in the card’s co-main event, undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor takes on Firuza Sharipova. Taylor is undefeated and eyeing a huge clash with featherweight queen Amanda Serrano in 2022, but the Irishwoman’s hopes of taking part in such a monumental bout depend on her safely navigating this evening’s meeting with her Kazakhstani opponent, who has not lost since her professional debut in 2016.
Follow live updates from Benn vs Algieri and the entire undercard, below.
Agyarko TKO Larios Jr
Agyarko dished out just enough punishment there and forces the referee to jump in and save Larios Jr.
Might have been a touch early, but the American had no hope of winning.
Good work from the Irishman, tidy finish with some spiteful shots.
A big left forced Larios Jr to stagger into the ropes, nothing much followed up but you could sense the end was near.
Agyarko vs Larios Jr
Larios Jr is tough and coming forward with intent.
Counter-left lands for Agyarko at the end of the seventh.
Peter McGrail up next against Engel Gomez, the former world champion looking to make it 2-0 since turning over.
Agyarko vs Larios Jr
Big shots from Agyarko towards the end of the fifth.
Larios Jr seemingly hurt badly in the corner.
Big left hooks, then the Irishman squares up and lets his hands go. The bell saves the American.
Agyarko vs Larios Jr
Tony Bellew has given Agyarko every round through four on the DAZN broadcast.
Agyarko vs Larios Jr
A solid round for Agyarko, the left is a potent weapon.
Larios Jr able to absorb them and smother any follow-up work.
As we head into the fifth round, the key for Agyarko will be the combinations.
Agyarko vs Larios Jr
Good footwork from Larios Jr here through two rounds.
He connects with a left hook.
Agyarko also looking to that shot, but has a hard right uppercut that squeezes through towards the end of the round.
Agyarko vs Larios Jr
Agyarko looks very composed early on here.
A stiff jab connects within seconds of the first bell.
Larios Jr looking to counter with hard shots and you can tell the Irishman is aware of the potential danger he poses with the cautious movement forward.
Caoimhin Agyarko faces Noe Larios Jr on Benn vs Algieri undercard
Caoimhin Agyarko (9-0) set to face off with fellow unbeaten fighter Noe Larios Jr. (14-0).
Larios Jr, from California, but has fought out of nearby Tijuana.
Can he trouble the Irishman?
Firuza Sharipova reveals secret weapon in bid to dethrone Katie Taylor
“Sofya has helped me to prepare for this fight,” said Sharipova. “No one else knows how to fight Taylor like Sofya Ochigava.
“Therefore, not only I, Firuza Sharipova, will be in the ring against Taylor, but the intelligence of Sofya Ochigava, who has prepared me very well for this fight, will be with me.
“Sofya has been in my camp from the very beginning, has passed on all her knowledge to me and has done her best to help me defeat Katie Taylor.”
Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn set for Adrien Broner if victorious over Chris Algieri
“If Conor’s successful on Saturday, there’s talk of him potentially fighting the winner of Khan versus Kell Brook,” Hearn says in his BBC Sport column.
“To be honest I tried so hard to make the Benn v Khan fight, but I don’t think either of those guys will continue in the sport after their fight next year.
“I look instead at a potential fight with Adrien Broner. It would be amazing to bring ‘The Problem’ to the UK in what would be a huge arena fight.
“We’ve seen recently though the danger of overlooking opponents and Conor must be completely focused on the test of Algieri.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies