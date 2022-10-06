Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Hearn and other promoters involved in the now-postponed Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight are set to ‘pursue’ legal action after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) ‘prohibited’ the bout.

Eubank Jr and Benn were scheduled to meet in a 157lbs catchweight contest on Saturday night, but the fight at London’s O2 Arena was thrown into doubt on Wednesday when it was revealed that Benn had returned an ‘adverse’ drug test result.

The BBBofC then declared that it had “prohibited” the fight from taking place, and Thursday brought about confirmation from promotions Matchroom and Wasserman that the bout had been postponed – despite their efforts to ensure it went ahead, per the wishes of the fighters.

In a joint-statement, Matchroom and Wasserman said: “It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process.

“That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue. However, whilst there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters’ interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage, or in the wider interests of the sport.

“As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place.”

Matchroom and its chairman Hearn have been representing Benn, 26, ahead of Saturday’s postponed bout, while Wasserman promotes Eubank Jr, 33.

Addressing the situation at Wednesday’s open workouts, Benn said: “I’ve not committed any violations [...] Throughout my whole career I’m tested, I’ve never had any issues before. My team will find out why there’s been an adverse finding [...] I’m a clean athlete. We’ll get to the bottom of this.”

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are scheduled to fight at the O2 Arena on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Eubank Jr then denied a claim by Benn that the Britons had spoken to one another, saying: “There was no phone call. No, we haven’t spoken. Absolutely, no phone call. We haven’t spoken since this has been announced.”

Saturday’s main event was set to see Benn move up two weight classes, while Eubank Jr was due to cut three pounds more than usual.

The fight was scheduled to take place almost exactly 29 years to the day after the pair’s fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, rounded out one of the most storied rivalries in British boxing history. Their rematch in 1993 ended as a draw, three years after Eubank had stopped Benn in the ninth round of the fighters’ first clash.