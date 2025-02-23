Inspired Dmitry Bivol avenges loss to Artur Beterbiev in undisputed title thriller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dmitry Bivol avenged his loss to Artur Beterbiev with an inspired showing on Saturday, taking the undisputed light-heavyweight titles in a thriller in Riyadh.

In October, Beterbiev won a narrow, majority decision over Bivol in the same Saudi city, unifying all the belts and handing Bivol his first professional loss. On Saturday, Bivol flipped the script, winning a majority decision against his fellow part-Russian, who had never before been beaten.

Bivol’s victory saw him go one better than in October, when he became the first man to avoid a knockout by power-puncher Beterbiev. While the scorecards in that fight, an intriguing contest, were controversial, Bivol admitted afterwards that he would have to “add more” in a rematch.

And that is what the 34-year-old did.

In their first clash, Bivol took risks, produced fine combinations, and showed solid defence, but he faded in the latter half of the fight. Beterbiev, 40, capitalised on that night, finishing strong to snatch a victory in the eyes of two of the judges. In the rematch, Bivol executed a similar gameplan to his original one, but with greater longevity.

Bivol arguably took the first three rounds of the rematch, before Beterbiev’s usual pressure paid off, bringing him back into the fight and leaving it completely in the balance in the second half. Perhaps this time, however, Beterbiev had peaked too soon, while it was Bivol who was the better boxer down the stretch.

open image in gallery Dmitry Bivol (right) started strong in his rematch with Artur Beterbiev ( Getty Images )

A second wind and sustained spell of success saw Bivol claim victory, although he had to battle through moments of adversity along the way, just as he did in the first fight. While Bivol marked up Beterbiev’s face throughout the rematch, the latter cut Bivol badly in the final moments.

Ultimately, the judges scorecards read 114-114, 116-112, 115-113 in Bivol’s favour. And while Bivol was better this time, so was the fight – a gripping contest from start to finish.

“I’m just so happy, I went through a lot the last years,” said a visibly relieved Bivol. “I lost and I felt a little bit easier: I didn’t feel pressure too much this time like before. I was just wanting to work from the first round to the 12th and hope I did enough. I was better, I pushed myself.

open image in gallery Beterbiev had his moments, with the fight finely poised at the halfway mark ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Bivol was cut badly late on, but he marked up Beterbiev’s face throughout the bout ( Getty Images )

“I was more confident and I was lighter. I wanted to win so much today. I just told myself: ‘He could start from the beginning to destruct me, to disturb me.’ It was hard to keep him at a distance [...] then I saw he was also tired. [I told myself:] ‘I have to land more clean punches.’

“I’m ready for any challenge in the future, but I want a rest; I had an injury and I was using anti-inflammation.”

Beterbiev, meanwhile, said: “I don’t want to talk about the decision, just congratulations to Bivol. I think this fight was better than the first fight. We’ll see, but now it’s my time to come back. Actually I [didn’t] want the second fight at all, wasn’t my choice, but we’ll do a third fight.”

In the co-main event, Joseph Parker needed just two rounds to knock out Martin Bakole, who stepped in for IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, after the Briton fell ill.

On Thursday, Dubois withdrew from his planned defence against Parker, leaving organisers scrambling for a new opponent for the New Zealander. And Bakole, the “most-avoided” heavyweight in boxing, stepped in, only for Parker to disregard his reputation and produce an impressive KO.